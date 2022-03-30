Del. Justices Dig Into El Pollo Loco Special Committee

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 30, 2022, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The independence of a board committee created to investigate $118 million of alleged insider trading at restaurant chain El Pollo Loco became the focus of arguments at the Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday, with four out of five justices probing the committee's role in getting a Chancery Court case about the alleged insider trading dismissed. Delaware Chancery Court Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick dismissed the derivative shareholder suit in July 2021 after a special litigation committee created by El Pollo Loco's board concluded that the information on which the insiders allegedly traded was immaterial and recommended the suit be tossed....

