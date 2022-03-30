Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Court OKs Deal Tying Immigration Bonds To Ability To Pay

By Grace Elletson (March 30, 2022, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has approved a settlement between a class of unauthorized immigrants and the federal government that prohibits judges from setting unreasonable bond amounts for those detained without considering their ability to pay.

U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal approved the settlement between named plaintiffs Xochitl Hernandez and Cesar Matias and the U.S. Department of Justice on Monday. The agreement, reached in October, prevents U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers in California's Central District from holding immigrants who are in the country illegally on bonds without considering their financial circumstances, as many have been held in jails only...

