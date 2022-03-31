USPTO Director Review Is A Rare Remedy After Arthrex

By Kenneth Darby and Joshua Griswold (March 31, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- On June 21, 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court decided the highly anticipated U.S. v. Arthrex Inc. case.[1] A 5-4 majority concluded that the America Invents Act grants "unreviewable authority" within the executive branch to administrative patent judges "incompatible with their status as inferior officers" under the appointments clause of the U.S. Constitution.[2] The court then decided in a 7-2 split to cure the constitutional violation by rendering that part of the AIA, Title 35 of the U.S. Code, Section 6, "unenforceable as applied to the Director insofar as it prevents the Director from reviewing the decisions of the PTAB on his own,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS