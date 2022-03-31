$2.5M In Damages Nixed In Med Mal Suit Over Patient's Death

By Mike Curley (March 31, 2022, 2:26 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court has ordered a new trial on damages owed to the daughter of a man who died after an allegedly unnecessary heart procedure, saying the estate's attorneys should not have been allowed to refer to her life expectancy during closing argument. In an opinion filed Wednesday, the three-judge panel said that references to how long Gerald L. Sanford's daughter would have lost with her father appear to have caused an excessive damages award, as the daughter was awarded $2.5 million, while her mother, Deborah Sanford, received $1 million in noneconomic damages. According to the suit, Dr. Amarnath Vedere...

