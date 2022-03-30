Solar Investors' €34M Award Against Spain Upheld By ICSID

By Caleb Symons (March 30, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Spain has lost its bid to overturn a €33.7 million ($37.6 million) arbitral award issued to a group of European investment and private equity funds after the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes found arbitrators were authorized under EU law to make that decision. The ruling Monday by a three-member ICSID committee cleared a path for the investment companies, which backed a variety of Spanish solar and hydro plants from 2008 to 2012, to pursue their 2019 award in federal court. Indeed, the firms — Cube Infrastructure Fund SICAV of Luxembourg, Demeter Partners SA of Paris, and their related entities —...

