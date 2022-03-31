Targa Tells Texas Court Contract Doesn't Back $158M Loss

By Katie Buehler (March 31, 2022, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Midstream resource management company Targa Channelview LLC urged a Texas appellate panel Thursday to toss a roughly $158 million judgment in favor of energy company Vitol Americas Corp. related to a failed crude oil storage and processing facility, arguing the trial court wrongly found the pair's contract called for reimbursable prepayments. Targa told a three-judge panel of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston that no language in the pair's contract justifies the award, which requires Targa to reimburse Vitol for more than $129 million in alleged prepayments as well as pay $10 million in fraud damages and more than $18.9...

