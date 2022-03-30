Rice Prof Defends Facebook's Pre-IPO Valuation At Tax Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (March 30, 2022, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A Rice University finance professor testified in a multibillion-dollar tax trial over Facebook's 2010 tax bill that Facebook's valuation that year was less than $29 billion — over $6 billion below the IRS expert's estimates — due in part to significant risks Facebook faced going public. Facebook's finance expert, professor Yael Hochberg, told U.S. Tax Court Judge Cary Douglas Pugh that Facebook and investors who funded the company before its bumpy $104 billion initial public offering faced significant risks going public, although Hochberg didn't go into specific details about what those risks were. "For a late-stage venture-backed company, the biggest risk...

