Calif. School District Hit With $102M Verdict In Sex Abuse Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (March 31, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A San Jose, California, jury has awarded a total of $102.5 million to two women in their lawsuits accusing the Union School District and its employees of negligence by allowing a music teacher to sexually abuse them when they were girls, attorneys for the plaintiffs announced. After a nearly five-week long trial over the consolidated claims, the jury determined on Tuesday that the school district had negligently supervised and retained Samuel Neipp, who formerly worked as a music teacher at Dartmouth Middle School in San Jose. In 2019, a county court sentenced him to 56 years in prison for crimes related...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS