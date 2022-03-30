11th Circ. Also Partially Blocks Navy Vax Mandate Injunction

By Daniel Wilson (March 30, 2022, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday partially halted an injunction against the U.S. Navy's COVID-19 vaccination mandate, effectively allowing the Navy and Marine Corps to seek to remove two senior officers who challenged the mandate from command positions. In line with an order issued by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday in a similar case, a three-judge panel partially stayed a preliminary injunction that had effectively compelled the Navy and Marine Corps to provide two officers a religious exemption to a military vaccine mandate, pending appeal of that injunction. Specifically, the injunction "is stayed insofar as it precludes the Navy from considering the plaintiffs'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS