Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

200,000-Plus Class Recertified Against Fringe Benefit Group

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 30, 2022, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Texas certified a class of more than 200,000 health and retirement plan participants who were allegedly charged excessive fees by Fringe Benefit Group, giving the lawsuit class status again two years after the Fifth Circuit tossed the first class certification for being hastily prepared.

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel in an order Tuesday certified a class of hundreds of thousands of employees across thousands of group benefit plans run by FBG, a Texas-based company that markets and administers retirement and health benefit plans to various employers.

Judge Yeakel said the class satisfied the statutory requirements for certification...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!