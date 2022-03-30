200,000-Plus Class Recertified Against Fringe Benefit Group

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 30, 2022, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Texas certified a class of more than 200,000 health and retirement plan participants who were allegedly charged excessive fees by Fringe Benefit Group, giving the lawsuit class status again two years after the Fifth Circuit tossed the first class certification for being hastily prepared. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel in an order Tuesday certified a class of hundreds of thousands of employees across thousands of group benefit plans run by FBG, a Texas-based company that markets and administers retirement and health benefit plans to various employers. Judge Yeakel said the class satisfied the statutory requirements for certification...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS