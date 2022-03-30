Klobuchar Touts Tech Antitrust Bill At Small Business Event

By Nadia Dreid (March 30, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., appeared at an online anti-monopoly event Wednesday to plug her antitrust bill aimed at blocking Big Tech companies from skewing search results to favor their own services as the proposed legislation heads to the Senate floor. The event, which was hosted by the advocacy group Small Business Majority, was focused on the ways in which an anti-monopoly agenda can be good for small businesses and featured what appeared to be a pre-recorded message from Klobuchar. Klobuchar used the spotlight to express her confidence in the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, bipartisan legislation that cleared the Judiciary...

