Gov't Urges 10th Circ. To Toss API's Royalty Rule Suit

By Keith Goldberg (April 1, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The federal government has urged the Tenth Circuit to affirm the rejection of an industry group's challenge to an Obama-era rule changing how royalties on federal and tribal oil and gas leases are calculated, saying the lower court got it right. The American Petroleum Institute wants the appeals court to overturn U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl's September ruling that the U.S. Department of the Interior's Office of Natural Resources Revenue provided a reasoned explanation for the changes made in 2016. But the government told the Tenth Circuit in a Wednesday brief that the royalty valuation changes were squarely within ONRR's discretion...

