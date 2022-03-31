Law360 (March 31, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2022 California Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2022 California Editorial Advisory Board are: Kimberly Branscome, Dechert LLP Kimberly Branscome, managing partner of Dechert's Los Angeles office, acts as trial counsel in complex litigation, advising on product and professional liability, environmental and toxic tort and securities matters. Branscome advises clients from a broad range of sectors, including the pharmaceutical, consumer products, oil and gas and automotive industries. Gregory Davis, Ropes & Gray...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS