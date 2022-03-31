NJ, DACA Recipients Fight To Revive Program At 5th Circ.

By Grace Dixon (March 31, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- New Jersey urged the Fifth Circuit to reinstate the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, arguing Texas' attack on the framework ignores the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's decade-long practice of exercising its discretion to defer removals. The Garden State on Wednesday in a brief joined the chorus of states panning a July Texas district judge's ruling that had invalidated DACA and barred the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from approving new applications to the program, which offers deportation relief and work authorization to undocumented immigrants who entered the U.S. as children. But Texas' attempts to uphold the ruling on...

