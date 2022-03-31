NJ Joins States Favoring Private Transgender Name Changes

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 31, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A recent New Jersey appeals decision allowing a transgender man to avoid having to publish his name change in the newspaper due to safety concerns spotlights what advocates say is an encouraging trend of courts becoming more sympathetic to individuals targeted by bigotry that can turn violent. In a published decision on Feb. 16, an Appellate Division panel acknowledged the importance of name changes to transgender people and held that the threat of violence to the community at large justified the publication waiver, so the petitioner didn't have to show he'd personally experienced physical harm or the threat of it....

