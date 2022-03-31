Saudi Prince Can't Avoid $817M Debt In English Courts

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 31, 2022, 5:34 PM BST) -- A London judge ruled Thursday that a Kuwaiti telecommunications business can serve a bankruptcy petition on a Saudi prince in the U.K. as part of its bid to collect more than $817 million from the royal under an arbitration award. High Court Judge Peter Roth ruled that Mobile Telecommunications Company KSCP should be allowed to seek enforcement of an $817 million judgment against Prince Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, a member of the Saudi royal family, at an address in England. The question for the judge when determining whether the Kuwaiti telecom could serve a bankruptcy petition — an...

