Broadcom Wants IP Suits Sent To Calif. After Albright's Denial

By Dani Kass (March 31, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Broadcom Corp. has asked the Federal Circuit to force Judge Alan Albright to transfer a pair of patent infringement suits to California, saying the Western District of Texas judge abused his discretion and wrongly discounted a company attorney. The chipmaker filed its petitions for writs of mandamus on Tuesday. Two days later, the Federal Circuit directed the patent owner, Monterey Research LLC, to respond within a week. Both petitions feature similar arguments — that Broadcom has strong ties to the Northern District of California, and very thin ties in western Texas — as proof that there's no reason to keep the case...

