Justices Limit Fed. Courts' Say Over Arbitration Awards

By Jimmy Hoover (March 31, 2022, 10:37 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday said that federal courts do not have authority to search an arbitration dispute for a federal question that would establish jurisdiction to confirm or deny an arbitral award. The U.S. Supreme Court said in an 8-1 ruling Thursday that federal courts don't have authority to search arbitration disputes to establish jurisdiction. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) In an 8-1 ruling, the Supreme Court said that the text of the Federal Arbitration Act does not entitle federal courts to "look through" the underlying dispute for such a question in order to establish its jurisdiction to hear requests...

