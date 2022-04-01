Gambling Co. Has No Standing In Wire Act Case, DOJ Says

By Caleb Symons (April 1, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is doubling down on its efforts to throw out an online gaming giant's lawsuit in which the company seeks to nullify a DOJ legal opinion it says criminalizes internet-connected gambling under the Wire Act. In a brief filed in Rhode Island federal court Thursday, the DOJ argued International Game Technology PLC, the largest gambling and lottery service provider in the U.S., lacks standing because it has failed to "establish a credible threat of prosecution." The department noted in its latest filing, which largely echoes a February motion to dismiss the case, that IGT cites no instances...

