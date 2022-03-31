Amazon's Withdrawal Won't Stop Pa. Warehouse Appeal

By Matthew Santoni (March 31, 2022, 1:27 PM EDT) -- An appeal over a Pittsburgh suburb's approval of a massive warehouse slated for Amazon will move forward, despite Amazon's announcement that it was no longer considering the site, a Pennsylvania state court judge said Thursday. Residents of Churchill, Allegheny County, had claimed their borough council improperly approved the redevelopment of a former Westinghouse research park into a massive sorting facility for the e-commerce giant, but Amazon released statements in mid-March that it was no longer considering the site. Despite that, Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph James said at a hearing Thursday that he would move ahead with the...

