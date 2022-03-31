L3Harris Beats FCA Suit Over Australian Navy Software Work

By Bill Wichert (March 31, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has tossed a False Claims Act suit alleging defense contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc. improperly billed the U.S. for work performed for the Australian government, finding an ex-company employee failed to sufficiently plead the business knew about or recklessly disregarded such purported misconduct. More than a decade after plaintiff James Steuert initiated the case, U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez on Wednesday granted L3Harris' dismissal bid and rejected Steuert's proposed amended complaint as futile, saying the suit failed to show the company acted with scienter. Meeting that standard required plausibly alleging L3Harris knew or recklessly disregarded that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS