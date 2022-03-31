7th Circ. Skeptical Of Upsetting Walmart's Pregnancy Bias Win

By Lauraann Wood (March 31, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit suggested Thursday that Walmart seemed legally justified in giving lighter-duty options to workers with on-the-job injuries but not to pregnant employees, a policy the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says was discriminatory. During oral arguments, several judges questioned whether it would be appropriate to protect pregnant workers under a Walmart policy that was crafted to address injured employees, as the panel evaluates the EEOC's argument that Walmart discriminated against pregnant workers. Walmart is urging the Seventh Circuit to uphold a lower court's ruling that the company's policy governing temporary alternative duty for workers injured on the job didn't treat pregnant...

