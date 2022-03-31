Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

7th Circ. Skeptical Of Upsetting Walmart's Pregnancy Bias Win

By Lauraann Wood (March 31, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit suggested Thursday that Walmart seemed legally justified in giving lighter-duty options to workers with on-the-job injuries but not to pregnant employees, a policy the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says was discriminatory.

During oral arguments, several judges questioned whether it would be appropriate to protect pregnant workers under a Walmart policy that was crafted to address injured employees, as the panel evaluates the EEOC's argument that Walmart discriminated against pregnant workers. 

Walmart is urging the Seventh Circuit to uphold a lower court's ruling that the company's policy governing temporary alternative duty for workers injured on the job didn't treat pregnant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!