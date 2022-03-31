HOA Settles NJ Tribe's Conspiracy Suit Over Religious Acts

By Caleb Symons (March 31, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey homeowners association said Thursday it has, at last, reached a deal to settle allegations that it illegally tried to the stop the Ramapough Lenape Nation from conducting religious ceremonies on tribal land. John F. Gaffney, an attorney for Ramapo Hunt & Polo Club Association Inc. in Mahwah informed a federal judge in a letter that the settlement has been approved by HOA members and Ramapough leaders. Details of the agreement, which Gaffney wrote is "in the process of being executed," were not on file with the court as of Thursday afternoon. Reached by phone, Gaffney declined to provide information on...

