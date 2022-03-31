Binance Wins Dismissal Of Crypto Token Class Action

By Elise Hansen (March 31, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency giant Binance on Thursday won dismissal of a proposed securities class action from token buyers that was one of a deluge of similar complaints lodged against cryptocurrency companies in spring 2020, according to documents filed in New York federal court. U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. found that the crypto token buyers filed their claims too late and that their claims of U.S. securities law violations didn't apply to Binance or its CEO, who are both based abroad. The case was filed in spring 2020 as one of roughly a dozen suits against cryptocurrency issuers and exchanges, arguing that...

