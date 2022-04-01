Class Status In Question For Arkema Chemical Fire Plaintiffs

By Michelle Casady (April 1, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Texas seemed skeptical that a group of plaintiffs trying to sue Arkema Inc. over damages caused by a chemical fire at its plant in the wake of Hurricane Harvey had presented enough common evidence to be certified as a class. U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison presided over the two-day hearing that wrapped up Friday afternoon in Houston. He had originally certified the group of property owners as a class in June 2019, but the Fifth Circuit undid that ruling in January 2021, holding more evaluation was needed to determine whether the claims can be effectively litigated in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS