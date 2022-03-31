US Adds 35K H-2B Visas For 2nd Half Of Fiscal Year 2022

By Mike LaSusa (March 31, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. announced Thursday it will offer 35,000 additional H-2B visas for temporary nonagricultural workers in the second half of fiscal year 2022, following calls from lawmakers for more visas to help businesses struggling to fill jobs. The U.S. Departments of Labor and Homeland Security said 23,500 of the additional visas will be set aside for workers who had been approved for an H-2B visa in one of the last three fiscal years. The other 11,500 visas will be reserved for nationals of Haiti, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said his agency will look closely at...

