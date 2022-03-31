3rd Circ. Revives Ex-Princeton Student's Abuse Probe Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 31, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday revived sex discrimination and contract claims by a former Princeton University student expelled over a onetime romantic partner's allegations of physical abuse, ruling that a lower court improperly credited the school's findings despite the ex-student's assertions to the contrary in his lawsuit. The unnamed plaintiff, referred to as John Doe, plausibly alleged that the New Jersey-based Ivy League school exercised anti-male bias while investigating his former girlfriend's allegations stemming from their volatile partnership, a three-judge panel ruled in a precedential decision. The court noted that no New Jersey court had ever addressed whether a student ousted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS