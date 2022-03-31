3rd Circ. Lets Merck Arbitrate Antitrust Suit Over Vax Prices

By P.J. D'Annunzio (March 31, 2022, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Antitrust claims directed at Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. by pediatricians who allege that the company inflated vaccine prices must be arbitrated, the Third Circuit ruled Thursday, reasoning that the doctors were bound by an arbitration clause in a contract involving intermediaries between their practices and Merck. In a precedential opinion, a three-judge panel of the Third Circuit said that while Sugartown Pediatrics, Schwartz Pediatrics and Margiotti & Kroll Pediatrics' enrollment in physician buying groups, which act as go-betweens in vaccine purchasing, meant they were bound under the agency theory by the contracts, which contain arbitration clauses. Sugartown and Margiotti & Kroll...

