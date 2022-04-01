Senate Passes Ocean Container Shipping Oversight Bill

By Grace Dixon (April 1, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate passed bipartisan legislation Friday that would bolster the Federal Maritime Commission's oversight of the shipping industry and crack down on rising costs, measures intended to ease supply chain disruptions. Championed by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and John Thune, R-S.D., the Ocean Shipping Reform Act would tamp down ocean container carriers' business practices that the senators argue have contributed to the supply chain crunch and concurrent rising costs. The bill comes at a time when spot rates for freight shipping between the U.S. and Asia have jumped 100% since January 2020 and as three alliances have gained control over...

