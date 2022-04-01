FTC, DOJ Push New Approaches To Reining In Digital Giants

By Bryan Koenig (April 1, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The heads of the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division touted their push this week to rein in digital platforms through a fundamental reinvigoration of competition enforcement they said requires a focus on overarching corporate strategies and new market structures. In separate speeches at the Charles River Associates Conference in Brussels Thursday, FTC Chair Lina M. Khan and Antitrust Division chief Jonathan Kanter continued to push the Biden administration's efforts to move away from what the president has described as a "failed" experiment of lax competition enforcement. Singled out in the speeches were "killer acquisitions" aimed at eliminating...

