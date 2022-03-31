NYC Real Estate Atty Kossoff Disbarred For Felony Plea

By Emma Whitford (March 31, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- New York City real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff has been disbarred on the basis of his December guilty plea to stealing more than $14.6 million from at least 35 individual and business clients, a New York appellate court ruled Thursday. The First Judicial Department panel for the Supreme Court of New York's Appellate Division found that a felony is a basis for automatic disbarment, following a motion by the Attorney Grievance Committee for the First Judicial Department, which fields complaints in Manhattan and the Bronx. Kossoff's counsel was served with the motion but did not reply, the panel noted. Though Kossoff...

