Jones Day Snags 3rd Former King & Spalding Atty In Atlanta

By Emily Sides (April 1, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Jones Day has added a third King & Spalding LLP attorney to the firm's Atlanta office, strengthening its business and tort litigation practice with an experienced product liability attorney who has defended companies in such industries as automotive, pharmaceutical and medical devices. Jennifer Kane joins Jones Day as counsel just a month after the firm lured away ex-King & Spalding attorneys Scott Edson and Jason Keehfus, who specialize in complex class action and product liability litigation. Kane's litigation experience includes serving as national coordinating counsel for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., including in a suit from a smoker diagnosed with smoking-related chronic obstructive pulmonary disease....

