Contractor Says Insurer Owes Coverage In $10M Injury Suit

By Ganesh Setty (April 1, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A general contractor urged a New York federal court to declare that its commercial general liability insurer must cover an underlying suit that accuses the contractor of negligently causing an infant's injuries and seeks $10 million in damages. Gibraltar Home Improvements Inc. said in its complaint against Rockingham Insurance Co. on Thursday that contrary to what Rockingham claims, a September 2018 endorsement to the policy amending a prior May 2018 endorsement deleted provisions in a bodily injury exclusion that would have barred coverage for the underlying suit. According to the complaint and underlying court filings, Uniondale, New York, resident Damon Martin...

