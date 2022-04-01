2nd Circ. Wary Of Tossing UBS Whistleblower's $1M Trial Win

By Rachel Scharf (April 1, 2022, 2:43 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit appeared dubious Friday of UBS AG's argument that allegedly faulty jury instructions allowed a former mortgage analyst to win a nearly $1 million whistleblower verdict, with one member of the panel noting that "jurors are not robots." During oral arguments, counsel for UBS urged the appellate court to reverse a Manhattan federal jury's 2017 finding that Trevor Murray was fired in retaliation for complaining about pressure to skew his commercial mortgage-backed securities research to impress investors. Thomas G. Hungar of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP said jurors should have been required to find retaliatory intent before holding the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS