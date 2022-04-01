Capri Sun's Pouches Headed To A Jury In TM Saga

By Andrew Karpan (April 1, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The power of Capri Sun's trademark on its signature juice pouch will be going to a federal jury in the Southern District of New York, which a federal judge has tasked with determining if pouches marketed by private equity-owned brands like Sunny D and Juicy Juice are causing widespread confusion in the marketplace. A jury will have to weigh in on Capri Sun's allegations that 24 different brands are ripping off the design of its trademark-protected juice pouch. (Court Documents) This was the main takeaway from the 152-page tome U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer dropped on Thursday in a trademark lawsuit lodged in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS