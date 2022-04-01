Submarine Builders Urge 11th Circ. Not To Revive FCA Suit

By Nathan Hale (April 1, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- General Dynamics Electric Boat and Newport News Shipbuilding have urged the Eleventh Circuit to affirm the dismissal of a False Claims Act suit accusing them of knowingly billing the U.S. Navy for faulty pipe fittings in nuclear submarines they built, saying a Florida district court properly found the claims deficient. The relator, 84Partners LLC, contends on appeal that Tampa-based U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan erred in finding its allegations were not detailed enough to satisfy Rule 9(b) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and abused his discretion by not allowing further amendment. But both defendants argued in their respective...

