Vitamin Shoppe Beats Suit Over Muscle Supplements

By Emily Field (April 1, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday tossed a proposed class action alleging that Vitamin Shoppe deceptively advertised the muscle-building power of its creatine-glutamine powder, finding that the claims were barred by federal law. U.S. District Judge George O'Toole said the suit brought by Richard Ferrari and William Bohr is preempted by the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act because labeling statements such as "helps promote muscle growth" are so-called structure/function claims that are permitted under the federal law as amended by the Nutrition Labeling and Education Act and the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994. Structure/function claims may only refer...

