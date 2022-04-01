Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Ejects Drivers From Dodge Ram Truck Emissions Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (April 1, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has trimmed a number of Dodge Ram owners' claims against Fiat Chrysler Automobile in a proposed class action accusing the company of concealing the actual emissions levels of their trucks, ruling the carmaker can't be held liable for the actions of a bankrupt entity, Chrysler LLC.

U.S. District Judge Terrence G. Berg ruled Thursday that five of the nine named plaintiffs can no longer serve as class representatives.

The decision approved FCA UC LLC's motion for judgment on the pleadings, tossing claims by James Bledsoe, Michael Erben, Marty Witberg and Paul Chouffet from the suit against FCA and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!