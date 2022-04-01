Judge Ejects Drivers From Dodge Ram Truck Emissions Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (April 1, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has trimmed a number of Dodge Ram owners' claims against Fiat Chrysler Automobile in a proposed class action accusing the company of concealing the actual emissions levels of their trucks, ruling the carmaker can't be held liable for the actions of a bankrupt entity, Chrysler LLC. U.S. District Judge Terrence G. Berg ruled Thursday that five of the nine named plaintiffs can no longer serve as class representatives. The decision approved FCA UC LLC's motion for judgment on the pleadings, tossing claims by James Bledsoe, Michael Erben, Marty Witberg and Paul Chouffet from the suit against FCA and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS