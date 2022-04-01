Judge Trims Chinese Activist's Suit Over Yahoo Emails

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 1, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge granted Yahoo a partial dismissal of a Chinese pro-democracy activist's suit that claimed Yahoo disclosed his emails to the Chinese government, which were then used to convict and torture him. In an order issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. sided with Yahoo, finding that Ning Xianhua's claims that Yahoo entered into a "secret agreement" with the Chinese government to provide it with confidential email communications were based on less than substantial factual evidence. Ning's allegations were based on claims that a 2004 Chinese government prosecutorial memo included writing from his Yahoo email and from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS