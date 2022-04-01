Advocates Can Copy Many Industry Standards, Judge Says

By Adam Lidgett (April 1, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge has ruled that a transparency group is allowed to distribute 184 private industry rules that were later transformed into federal law, saying those were fair use. In a mixed ruling, U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan on Thursday cleared Public.Resource.Org to distribute in full 184 so-called standards incorporated by reference, rules created by private industry groups that are later adopted as federal regulations. In her 47-page ruling — which was accompanied by a nearly 200-page appendix looking at the 217 standards-at-issue individually — the judge said, however, that Public.Resource couldn't copy or distribute 32 of those...

