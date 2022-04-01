Insurers Seem Poised To Keep Door Shut On NJ Virus Claims

By Bill Wichert (April 1, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge seemed hesitant Friday to restore claims from hospitality and recreational companies seeking up to $490 million in coverage from excess insurers for losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, challenging their argument that he got it wrong in finding they had not alleged property damage. A New Jersey judge appeared not to want to restore claims from companies seeking up to $490 million in coverage from excess insurers for losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic in a challenge to their argument that he was wrong in previously finding they had not alleged property damage. (iStock.com/alfexe) Superior Court...

