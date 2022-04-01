PrimeBlock To Go Public In $1.25B SPAC Deal Built By 3 Firms

By Benjamin Horney (April 1, 2022, 10:34 AM EDT) -- Digital asset mining company PrimeBlock, represented by White & Case and Reed Smith, will go public at an enterprise value of $1.25 billion by merging with a Latham-advised special purpose acquisition vehicle, the companies said Friday. Under the terms of the transaction, Prime Blockchain Inc. will combine with a SPAC called 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II, according to a statement. As a result of the transaction, PrimeBlock is expected to trade on the Nasdaq. PrimeBlock boasts 12 facilities with more than 110 megawatts of installed data center capacity, including mining operations in North Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky. Gaurav Budhrani, a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS