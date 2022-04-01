Pop Tart Buyers' False Ad Suit Against Kellogg Is Toast

By Hailey Konnath (April 1, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Kellogg has cooked a proposed class action accusing the company of misleading consumers about the strawberry content of its "Frosted Strawberry" pop tarts, with a New York federal judge ruling that consumers hadn't pled that the product's label is materially misleading and tossing the suit for good. U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. granted Kellogg's motion to dismiss in an order Thursday, agreeing that the challenged representations on Kellogg's label are not misleading. "Viewing the product label in context, the representations are simply not deceptive," Judge Carter said. He added that the front packaging "does not contain any content that...

