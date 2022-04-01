Fla. Atty, Client Can't Escape Suit Over $6M Arbitration Award

By Nathan Hale (April 1, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has rejected a motion to dismiss a petition before him seeking to enforce a Hong Kong arbitration panel's more than $6 million award against an American citizen living in Thailand and a $400,000 award for costs against his Florida-based attorney, although he did release the attorney's firm. U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith found in an order Thursday that Hong Kong-based Noble Prestige Ltd.'s attempt to serve its petition to enforce the July 2019 arbitration awards on defendant Paul Horn through his attorney, Craig Thomas Galle of The Galle Law Group PA in Wellington, Florida, was sufficient. The...

