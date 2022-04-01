Texas Justices Allow Residents To Refine Chick-Fil-A Ban Suit

By Katie Buehler (April 1, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday revived a lawsuit challenging San Antonio's decision not to allow Chick-fil-A in its airport, giving the plaintiffs a chance to replead their case to show the city is violating a state law prohibiting government entities from discriminating against companies based on their religious affiliations. In a 7-2 decision, the justices held that while the current lawsuit, launched by five San Antonio residents, doesn't support a waiver of governmental immunity, the suit isn't doomed entirely. The court reversed a Fourth Court of Appeals panel's decision dismissing the suit and instructed the trial court to allow the...

