NYC Atty Kossoff Gets Up To 13.5 Years For Stealing $14.6M

By Emma Whitford (May 6, 2022, 11:45 AM EDT) -- Former New York City real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff was sentenced to up to 13 1/2 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to stealing more than $14.6 million from at least 35 individual and business clients. Mitchell Kossoff, center, enters Manhattan criminal court Friday morning for his sentencing. (Photo: Curtis Mean) Kossoff, 68, appeared in Manhattan criminal court after pleading guilty in mid-December to three counts of grand larceny in the first, second and third degree, as well as one count of scheme to defraud in the first degree. An emotional Kossoff addressed the court Friday, saying, "I have committed...

