2 Attys Escape Claims They Bungled Infection Treatment Suit

By Mike Curley (April 1, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Friday cleared a pair of attorneys in New Jersey and Pennsylvania from a legal malpractice suit alleging they botched a suit against health care providers over the death of a man with diabetes, saying the man's estate failed to show the original suit would have succeeded. In the opinion, the two-judge panel said the expert report provided in Rosetta Mason's suit over the death of her husband, Thomas Mason, wouldn't have helped her initial case survive summary judgment, so her claims against attorneys Blake Berenbaum of Richman Berenbaum & Assoc. LLC of Pennsylvania and Mario...

