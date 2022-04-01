Texas Beats Salamander-Based Challenge To Highway Project

By Katie Buehler (April 1, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Lone Star State and federal officials properly assessed a highway expansion's effects on two types of protected salamanders before greenlighting the project, a Texas federal judge has ruled, ending an environmental group's challenge to the project. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman on Thursday rejected Save Our Springs Alliance Inc.'s claims that the Texas Department of Transportation and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service didn't properly assess how a highway expansion in Travis County would affect the nearby populations of the Austin blind salamander and the Barton Springs salamander. The judge found state and federal officials used the best scientific data available...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS