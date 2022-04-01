Bayer And J&J Beat FCA Suit Over Antibiotics Claims

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (April 1, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has tossed a qui tam lawsuit accusing Bayer Corp. and Johnson & Johnson of defrauding federal insurance programs through antibiotic labeling shortfalls, ruling that the complaints need more specifics in order to advance. In a ruling rendered Thursday, U.S. District Judge Esther Salas sided with the pharmaceutical companies' argument that the complaint by Charles L. Bennett, who targeted the defendants' failure to reveal the potential side effects of Cipro and Levaquin, failed to plead the falsity element of the False Claims Act. "First, the amended complaint fails to distinguish between Bayer and J&J — two distinct entities...

