US Can Collect $55M In Tax From Diamond Estate, Court Says

By Theresa Schliep (April 1, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The estate of a dead diamond mogul and real estate developer owes over $55 million in taxes, a New York federal court ruled, saying the estate agreed to that liability in proceedings in U.S. Tax Court. U.S. District Judge I. Leo Glasser said Thursday that the estate of Chaim Lax owes the taxes for 2002 through 2004, 2006 and 2007 as his estate agreed to pay those liabilities in litigation in Tax Court. The judge largely acceded to a request from the federal government that the New York federal court hold the estate liable for the debts, which comprise income taxes,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS